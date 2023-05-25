Wisconsin man federally indicted for producing child pornography

A Manitowoc, Wisconsin, man has been federally indicted for allegedly producing images depicting sexual abuse of a minor while in Minnesota.

Jason Lee, 27, was arrested on May 11, 2023, and made an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Wisconsin. During the proceeding, he was ordered to be transported to Minnesota for trial where he will remain in custody pending further hearings.

According to court documents, around June 7, 2019, Lee allegedly used and coerced a girl under the age of 5 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction. He was in Minnesota at the time of the incident.

Lee pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood – a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, according to an announcement.

The FBI, St. Paul Police Department, and Manitowoc Police Department were also part of the investigation.