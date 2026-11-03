Live election results: Wisconsin 7th Congressional District

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The Brief Michael Alfonso, a Republican, is running against Fred Clark, a Democrat, for the seat in Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. The seat has been predominantly Republican, with Tom Tiffany leaving the seat to run for governor in 2026.



Republican Michael Alfonso and Democrat Fred Clark are facing off in the election for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District.

There will be a new name in the chair, as Tom Tiffany is running for governor in Wisconsin.

Alfonso is looking to keep the GOP in control of Wisconsin's Seventh Congressional District, with Clark providing the challenge. The district represents much of northern and northwestern Wisconsin, stretching across 26 counties and more than 18,000 square miles.

FULL LIST: Wisconsin 2026 election results

Wisconsin 7th Congressional District results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

About Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District

Agriculture is a major industry and employer in the rural Seventh District. This district has been a major producer of milk from cows, grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas. About 60% of the farmland in this district is used for crop production, another major economic stimulant.

Republicans have held the seat since 2010. Tiffany served the last three terms.

Who is Michael Alfonso?

Michael Alfonso is 26 years old and seeking to become the youngest member of Congress. He’s endorsed by President Donald Trump, and has built his campaign around faith, community and hard work, according to his campaign website.

Alfonso paid his own way through college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison working 10-hour days building houses, paving roads, and laying concrete. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, he got married at 22 years old.

Alfonso is a Trump MAGA loyalist who seeks to make homes affordable, give aid to American farmers and is 100% pro-life. He is also the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Who is Fred Clark?

Clark, 67, was born in Ann Arbor, Mich. He graduated from Huron High School in Ann Arbor in 1977. He attended Michigan Technological University before earning a B.S. from Michigan State University in 1985, and an M.S. in Forest Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1992. He served as a Senior Forester with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and an ecologist with The Nature Conservancy.

Clark has built his campaign around limiting the use of data centers, using artificial intelligence efficiently, supporting women’s rights and women’s health, and making healthcare accessible to all.