Live election results: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District

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The Brief Republican incumbent Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Democrat Rebecca Cooke are running for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District seat. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Cooke and Rep. Van Orden ran against each other in 2024, and Rep. Van Orden narrowly won by a few points.



Democrat Rebecca Cooke and incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden are running for Wisconsin's Third Congressional District seat. Rep. Van Orden has held the seat since being elected in 2022.

Cooke and Rep. Van Orden ran against each other in 2024, and Rep. Van Orden narrowly won by a few points.

Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District covers 19 counties in western and southwestern Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids.

FULL LIST: Wisconsin 2026 election results

Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is Rep. Derrick Van Orden?

Rep. Derrick Van Orden has represented Wisconsin’s third district since 2022, and he serves on the House Agriculture, House Veterans Affairs and the House Armed Services Committees.

Before he became a congressman, he was in the Navy for 26 years, retiring as a Navy SEAL Senior Chief.

If reelected, Rep. Van Orden is looking to improve transportation and infrastructure in western Wisconsin. He also wants to work to rebuild the economy. His campaign website says he "staunchly" supports President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including boosting border security and removing illegal immigrants.

Who is Rebecca Cooke?

Rebecca Cooke is from Eau Claire. She worked for many Democratic campaigns across the country, before coming home to Eau Claire to open her small business in 2015.

In 2016, Cooke founded the nonprofit Red Letter Grant, which helps women start and grow small businesses. It has helped launch over 60 businesses, according to her campaign website. Wisconsin Gov. Tim Evers appointed Cooke to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board, where she helps small business owners and rural communities.

If elected, Cooke is looking to lower costs on essential drugs like insulin, expand Medicare, and end the Iran War. She is also looking to boost farmers by enforcing anti-trust laws to help support family farms.