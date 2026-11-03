Live election results: Wisconsin governor

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The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican, are running to be Wisconsin's next governor. Wisconsin has an open race after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers decided not to seek a third term. Election results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany in the election for Wisconsin governor.

Wisconsin has an open race for governor after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers decided not to seek a third term. He first took office in 2018.

FULL LIST: Wisconsin 2026 election results

Wisconsin governor election results

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Who is David Crowley?

Crowley is the first African American to serve as Milwaukee County's top official and the youngest person elected to the office, at 33.

Crowley was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, his first role as a public elected official. The Milwaukee native was then elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020.

His win in the primary election was seen as a major upset, defeating Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist, after narrowly winning by half-a-percentage point. It came after suspending his campaign in July, then re-entering the race 24 days before the Aug. 11 election.

He was endorsed by Gov. Evers in the primary.

Who is Tom Tiffany?

Born in Wabasha, Minnesota, Tiffany previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District, which comprises northwestern and north central Wisconsin.

Before that, he was a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

He was previously endorsed by President Donald Trump.