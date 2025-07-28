Wisconsin bear attack: Bear still at large as DNR ends trapping efforts

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has been attempting to trap the black bear that attacked a 69-year-old woman in Barron County. After two weeks of monitoring, the bear has not been located, and officials are ending their efforts to capture it. The DNR said they will continue to monitor the area, but the sow and cub have not been spotted since the attack.



A two-week trap effort for a black bear that attacked a woman in Barron County has ended, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

Attempting to capture the bear

The backstory:

Karen Frye, 69, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a black bear outside her rural home near Comstock, Wisconsin. While searching for the bear, authorities reportedly found a cub in a tree, indicating the incident could have involved a sow and cub.

Following the July 12 attack, the DNR, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Barron County Sheriff's Office, set up and monitored a series of live-traps and game cameras on the woman's property.

During the two-week operation, the DNR said it trapped and released two male black bears, two yearling bears and two sows. They were all not determined to be the bear involved in the attack. Additionally, a dead sow was found approximately 1.6 miles from the attack site, but there is no evidence linking the bear to the incident.

What they're saying:

"After two weeks of round-the-clock surveillance on the property and no additional signs of the sow involved, our current options are exhausted," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist, in a statement on Monday.

While the trapping efforts have ceased, the DNR will continue to monitor the area.

Bear's aggressive behavior

Dig deeper:

The DNR said that early information suggested the bear involved showed "sustained series of aggressive behaviors towards the victim."

Aggressive behavior in black bears is a sign they will repeat the behavior, so officials plan to humanely euthanize the bear involved once captured.

"Humane euthanasia is not always the standard practice in human/bear conflicts. Our actions in these types of situations are very carefully determined based upon the totality of the known evidence of each event," Johnson previously said. "Although we're still working to piece together every element of what transpired in this incident, we know enough to warrant attempting to livetrap at the location of the incident and humanely euthanize this bear if captured."

What's next:

In Monday's press release, the DNR said the woman attacked is "doing well" and still recovering from her injuries.

The cub and sow have not been seen since the initial attack, according to the DNR.