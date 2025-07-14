Wisconsin bear attack: Victim stable, bear showed 'aggressive behaviors'

The Brief The victim in the Wisconsin bear attack is now in stable condition after suffering severe injuries. The search continues for the bear, and authorities plan to humanely euthanize the bear once it's captured. Authorities say the bear involved showed "a sustained series of aggressive behaviors towards the victim."



The victim of the bear attack in Barron County, Wisconsin, is now in stable condition, but the bear involved is still at large.

Wisconsin bear attack victim update

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), identified the victim in the bear attack as 69-year-old Karen Frye.

She was attacked outside her rural home near Comstock, Wisconsin, and she was taken to the hospital after suffering severe injuries. Frye is now recovering and in stable condition.

Aggressive behavior by the black bear

What they're saying:

The DNR says early information shows that the bear involved showed a "sustained series of aggressive behaviors towards the victim."

Black bears can be defensive when surprised, cornered or to protect their food or cubs, but aggressive behavior is rare, officials said.

The DNR says that aggressive behavior in black bears is a sign they will repeat the behavior, so officials plan to humanely euthanize the bear involved once captured.

"Humane euthanasia is not always the standard practice in human/bear conflicts. Our actions in these types of situations are very carefully determined based upon the totality of the known evidence of each event," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist. "Although we're still working to piece together every element of what transpired in this incident, we know enough to warrant attempting to livetrap at the location of the incident and humanely euthanize this bear if captured."

Attempting to capture the bear

Dig deeper:

The DNR has placed several bear traps at the scene to live capture it. The bear and its cub had not been found as of Monday afternoon.

Once the bear is captured, it will be tested for rabies after it is euthanized. If the cub is captured, it will be relocated and released in the wild, as it is old enough to survive on its own in the wild without human intervention, the DNR said.

Any other bears captured will be released unharmed, the DNR said.

Wisconsin bear attack

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the attack was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the town of Comstock, in Barron County.

Several law enforcement agencies, including local DNR wardens and staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) responded to the incident. While searching for the bear, they reportedly found a cub in a tree, indicating the incident could have involved a sow and cub.