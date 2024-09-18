Wisconsin apple orchard wagon ride accident leaves at least 17 people hurt

article

A wagon ride accident at an apple orchard in western Wisconsin left at least 17 people hurt, including three with life-threatening injuries, on Wednesday, officials said.

What happened?

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said a group of kids were on a field trip with their parents and chaperones at an apple orchard in Lafayette, Wisconsin, when the crash happened.

While on a wagon ride, the sheriff says one of the wagons started to lose control going down a hill, eventually turning sideways and overturning.

The incident happened at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard.

Who was hurt?

The sheriff says multiple people, both adults and children, were injured in the incident but did not release a firm number. Wisconsin news outlets reported as many as 25 people were hurt.

The sheriff listed:

Three people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Five others were transported with serious injuries

Nine more people were transported by ambulance

Others were transported by private vehicle. It's not clear exactly how many were transported by private vehicle.

"During incidents like these, it is imperative that we focus on the safety of the victims, as well as reunification efforts between the children and their parents," said Sheriff Travis Hakes. "I personally went to the scene and assisted in calming the children; as well as reuniting them with their parents."

What else?

The sheriff criticized a news outlet that had apparently flown a drone over the farm while crews were working to load the medical helicopter. The sheriff did not say which outlet had flown the drone. To be noted, FOX 9 did obtain aerial video of the farm from our news helicopter after the medical evacuation had been completed.

"Furthermore, I was infuriated to see drone footage captured in an area where a medical helicopter was needed to treat a seriously injured victim," wrote the sheriff. "In critical incidents such as these, the media needs to work together with law enforcement and first responders to ensure sensitivity in reporting and the safety of all involved."