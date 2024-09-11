Winstock Country Music Festival lineup revealed for June 2025

article

The Brief The Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota, will feature headliners Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis for the June 20-21, 2025 event. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Last year they did sell out.



The Winstock Country Music Festival lineup for the June 2025 event includes Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis.

What we know

According to event organizers, Rhett and Davis will headline the festival, which is scheduled for June 20-21 at the festival grounds in Winsted, Minnesota.

Davis will headline Friday night, while Rhett will headline Saturday night. Rhett previously performed at Winstock in 2016, but this will be his first headline appearance.

Other performers include Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Clint Black, Priscilla Block, Shaylen, Jake Nelson, Roseland, and Mitch Gordon Band. Additional acts will be announced later.

What they're saying

"Jordan Davis put on such a memorable show a few years ago at Winstock," said Winstock Country Music Festival Committee Chairman Ryan Gueningsman. "His star is still on the rise, so when we were presented the opportunity for him to headline our event in '25, we jumped on it."

The 30th Winstock County Music Festival event in the summer of 2024 was sold out, and the 2025 event is getting close to selling out as well.

"We again had a record number of orders placed at this year's festival for our 2025 event," Gueningsman said. "We hope those who didn't get their tickets this year will take advantage of this first chance to get their tickets and camping passes secured for what's guaranteed to be another great Winstock in 2025."

How to buy tickets

Tickets and camping are available here.

VIP tickets are sold out. Reserved seating is $250. General admission is $150. Weekend camping permits are $160. However, prices do go up on March 16, 2025.