Who is Melissa Cohen Biden? The outspoken wife of Hunter Biden

As President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, spends his days in federal court, one face that is becoming familiar with the public is Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden.

Hunter has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of the Colt revolver when he was, according to his memoir, addicted to crack. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

And she's not afraid to speak her mind.

On Tuesday, a former Trump aide and vocal Biden critic, Garrett Ziegler, attended court, prompting Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa, to approach him and say "You have no right to be here" and yelling an expletive. Ziegler has been sued by Hunter Biden, who claimed he violated computer privacy laws by accessing and then manipulating the laptop data.

What we know about Melissa Cohen Biden

According to the Delaware News Journal, a 38-year-old South African filmmaker.

The couple were engaged after a week of meeting each other in May 2019, according to the outlet. Though the rest of the Biden didn't attend the wedding, Biden publicly said his father supports their marriage.

Who is Ashley Biden?

Also in attendance at Hunter's trial is his sister, Ashley Biden, who is the youngest daughter of the President and first lady. According to Women's Health, her background includes being a social worker, activist and fashion designer.

First lady Jill Biden attends trial

First Lady Jill Biden has been present in the courtroom to support her stepson.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," President Biden said in a statement on Monday. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us."

President Joe Biden has not attended the trial.

Hunter's trial gets underway

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday painted President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as deceptive and driven by addiction, a man whose dark habits ensnared loved ones and who knew what he was doing when he lied on a federal form to purchase a gun in 2018.

Jurors also got their first look at the document at the center of the case, and Hunter Biden’s attorney argued that his client did not believe he was in the throes of addiction when he stated in the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. In the short time that he had the gun, he did nothing with it, and the weapon was never even loaded, attorney Abbe Lowell said in his opening statement.

The first day of testimony in the case dredged up painful memories for the president and his family, and revealed new and highly personal details about some of their struggles with addiction as the 2024 election looms. For part of the day, the first lady watched from the front row of the courtroom.

Prosecutors on Tuesday spent hours on Hunter Biden’s drug problem, using his own words and missives to show the depth of the addiction and to suggest it was still ongoing when he bought the gun. They showed jurors his old laptop computer, the same one he left at a Delaware repair shop and never retrieved. In 2020, the contents made their way to Republicans and were publicly leaked, revealing highly personal messages about his work and his life. He has since sued over the leaked information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.