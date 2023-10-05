White Bear Lake standoff shooting: Use of force by police justified, attorney determines

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office determined that criminal charges are not warranted in a non-fatal shooting during a standoff last winter in White Bear Lake.

On Jan. 24, 2023 White Bear Lake officers were attempting to arrest Daniel Holmgren Jr. on domestic assault charges when the shootout began. Holmgren locked himself in his bedroom and refused to leave. Once officers were able to get into the room, Holmgren opened fire on them. Two officers then fired back, none of the shots hitting Holmgren.

The BCA identified the officers as White Bear Lake Officer Ryan Sheak and White Bear Lake Police Sergeant Eric Gadbois as the officers who fired back at Holmgren. Sheak was severely injured by shots from Holmgren.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office concluded in a six-page memorandum that the officers use of non-lethal force on Holmgren was legally justified under Minnesota law.

Holmgren pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault, receiving 19 years in prison.