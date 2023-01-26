White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past

A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest.

Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.

At about 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 24, White Bear Lake police officers were attempting to make an arrest for a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment at 3185 Karth Road, when the suspect fired a gun – hitting a veteran officer three times in the midsection, according to police at the scene.

According to charges, responding officers spoke to Holmgren through his bedroom door, informing him of the warrants for his arrest. However, Holmgren was "belligerent" and refused to come out, instead yelling loudly that "he was ready to die."

At that point, Holmgren fired a gun multiple times from his bedroom door at the officers, striking one of them multiple times in the leg, stomach and pelvis in the process.

Additional agencies responded and a standoff ensued with police, during which Holmgren continued to threaten to kill law enforcement officers, according to charges.

When Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents attempted a custodial interview with Holmgren, he called them "monkeys" and requested an attorney.

Several hours later, Holmgren surrendered and was arrested.

Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P firearm from the bathroom next to Holmgren’s bedroom, according to police.

The officer, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Suspect's mental health record

Criminal and court records show that Holmgren's mental health has come under question on multiple occasions over the past 15 years.

Court records show multiple requests for civil commitments have been made against Holmgren since 2008 when he was 18. Records appear to show he has been committed three times – and may have been under commitment but on release from the hospital on the night of the standoff shooting.

Past arrests show cops were concerned Holmgren could be dangerous.

During a 2021 domestic assault arrest at the same White Bear Apartment, that police say belongs to Holmgren's mother, charges allege that Holmgren made multiple threats against officers.

The charges state the officers were "very familiar" with Holmgren due to "multiple previous contacts". At the time of the arrest, police said Holmgren was "very hostile" and referenced shooting officers. During that arrest, police say Holmgren initially "squared off" with police but ultimately complied with orders. At the time, police said he was carrying a knife.

The charges further detail: "Holmgren was put in a squad with [a White Bear Lake officer]. While in the officer's squad, Holmgren repeatedly threatened to shoot the officer, have him raped, and have his children assaulted. Based on his historical knowledge of Holmgren and the specific threats, the officer expressed fear and concern for his safety and the safety of others."

At the time of that 2021 arrest, Holmgren was under civil commitment, the charges further explain, but had been released from the hospital under a provisional release requiring him to meet certain conditions.

Charges in another 2018 arrest allege other unstable behavior by Holmgren. In that criminal complaint, Holmgren was accused of interfering in a traffic stop along Highway 61. Police said Holmgren threatened an officer and frightened the 70-year-old driver who had been pulled over. Police said Holmgren was so disruptive that police say another driver pulled over and confronted Holmgren.