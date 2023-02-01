White Bear Lake standoff shooting: BCA releases new details

State investigators released new details on Wednesday on the standoff shooting last week at a White Bear Lake apartment that put one officer into the hospital.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. was charged in connection to the incident at an apartment building at 3185 Karth Road in the late-night hours of January 24.

In the statement on Wednesday, the BCA says three White Bear Lake officers had responded to Holmgren's apartment to arrest him on felony domestic assault charges. As FOX 9 detailed last week, Holmgren has a troubling criminal record involving past domestic violence arrests, mental health issues, and making threats against police.

At the apartment, the BCA says officers were told Holmgren had locked himself inside a bedroom and refused to leave. Three officers entered the apartment while a fourth waited outside.

The BCA says, unable to get Holmgren to leave the room, officers fired pepper balls under the closed door. Holmgren responded by opening the door and firing several rounds from a handgun, investigators say. Two officers returned fire.

In the news release, the BCA identified the officers who returned fire as Sgt. Eric Gadbois and Officer Ryan Sheak. Sheak was shot twice by Holmgren, investigators said.

After the exchange of fire, Holmgren barricaded himself in the room for several hours. He was ultimately arrested and charged including new charges in the police shooting.

The Minnesota BCA is now investigating whether officers acted appropriately during the standoff, adding state investigators are reviewing body camera footage from the shooting.

Separately, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is launching a fundraiser to help support Officer Sheak as he recovers from the shooting. More information on that is available here.