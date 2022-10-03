What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Oct. 7-9)

Fall is in full swing! Check out one of the many local festivals this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

Oct. 7-8

Tickets range $10-$80 per person

The 12th annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes place this weekend. Several local beer and cider companies will provide a total of 20 different beverages. Traditional German food from local vendors will also be available at the event.

Enjoy live music, dancing, and Hammer-Schlagen while exploring local food and beverage options.

The Bloody Mary Festival:

Union Depot, St. Paul

Oct. 8

Tickets from $52.50 per person

Tickets include unlimited bloody marys created by local bars and restaurants. All bloody marys will be mixed with Gray Duck Vodka, locally made in Minnesota.

Oysterfest:

The festival will offer seafood from both coasts and guests from Hama Hama, who are celebrating 100 years of their fantastic family oyster farm. Three local music groups will perform at the event.

Fall St. Paul Art Crawl:

Union Depot, St. Paul

Oct. 7-9

Free admission

Shop for goods from 30 local artists with a wide variety of options at Union Depot at this art crawl. Live music, specials and happy hour from Station 81, and free giveaways will also be available.

Cirque Italia:

Cirque Italia will be in Mankato, MN at the River Hills Mall from October 6 to October 9. (Supplied) Expand

Cirque Italia has a variety of different traveling shows. The company brings its newest production to Mankato this weekend. With swashbuckling pirates, mermaids, and water elements, this show is fun for the whole family.

Fall Color Trail Run:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Oct. 7-9

Tickets from $25 per person. Register here.

Enjoy beautiful fall colors at the Arboretum! Pick your course (1k, 5k or 10k), start time, and date, and experience the changing season at the Arb.

Free events happening in Minnesota this weekend

Stillwater Harvest Fest:

Stillwater

Oct. 8-9

Free admission

Highlights of this festival include a pumpkin regatta in the St. Croix River, a giant pumpkin weigh-off, live music, a beer tent, and, of course, the giant pumpkin smash. Early festivities begin Friday night with a Harvest Moon Fashion Show at Kenzington Boutique. The show kicks off with a cocktail hour at the Hotel Lora on Main Street. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Emily Project.

Also, a new business, Sticks the Ice Pop Shop, is opening in Stillwater this weekend. Sticks is a small shop creating fun and quirky ice pop flavors. They use real ingredients and natural sweeteners to create their delicious ice pops and strive to include a pop for everyone with offerings that include dairy-free and vegan options. The shop is located at 315 Third St. S.

Apple Festival:

12805 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings

Oct. 8-9

Free admission

Carpenter Nature Center's annual Apple Fest is the perfect fall weekend activity. Enjoy pick-your-own apples, cider-making demonstrations, live music, live animal programs, apple brats grilled by the Hastings Lions, sweet treats from Wuollet Bakery, and more. Learn about wildlife and animals local to the St. Croix River Valley and even hike around the Nature Center at this free event.

Fall Art Crawl:

Schmidt Artist Lofts, St. Paul

Oct. 7-9

Free admission

This fall crawl features a new experience — an Open Palette experience. Think of it as an ‘Open Mic’ event for artists. Each artist will have 45 minutes to create a piece inspired by the music of their choice. Each piece will be displayed in the Landmark Gallery and offered for sale. In addition, over 40 resident and guest artists will be present to showcase their work throughout the Brewhouse.