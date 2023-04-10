What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (April 14-16)

article

Spring has sprung in Minnesota! Head outside for events that include delicious food, vintage goods, and goats!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

2023 Foodtruck Season Kick-Off:

Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, St. Paul

April 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

Kick off the spring with this delicious event. A variety of foods are offered from 35 food trucks including wood-fired pizzas, egg rolls, barbecue, and more.

Spring Junk Bonanza:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

April 13 through April 15

Early bird tickets are $25. General admission is $12. Tickets are available here.

Junk Bonanza offers over 150 hand-picked vintage vendors. From home decor to unique antiques, this local event offers a shopping experience that has something for everyone. Early bird tickets offer two extra hours of shopping ahead of entry for general admission ticket holders.

POP Cats Twin Cities:

Union Depot, St. Paul

April 15 through April 16

Tickets start at $15

Enjoy over 10,000 square feet of colorful feline-themed displays at this cat-themed event. Adoptable cats, art, and more are available at this event. A portion of the profits will be donated to local cat shelters in Minnesota.

VGM Con:

Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, Minneapolis

April 14 through April 16

Tickets start at $32

VGM CON is Minnesota's video game and music convention and includes an annual celebration of live video game music, panels, workshops, tournaments, indie games, artists, and more.

Royal Canadian Circus:

Mall of America, Bloomington

April 13 through April 23

Tickets start at $35

The Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Mall of America for 19 exciting shows under the European big top! The show includes jugglers, contortionists, aerialists, and more.

Goat Fest:

Schram Haus Brewery, Chaska

April 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $10

This event features craft beers, food trucks, toe-tapping music by Traveled Ground, and of course, goats. The band will play from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and goat races will take place multiple times throughout the day. All ages are welcome to join in the festivities, but please leave your furry friends at home.

Spring Cheese and Chocolate Weekend:

St. Croix Vineyards, Stillwater

April 15 and April 16

$20 per person. No reservations are required or available.

Enjoy five samples of pre-selected wines, accompanied by samples of cheese from Eichtens Hidden Acres, chocolate from Knoke's Chocolates, and custom-made Raspberry Infusion Wine Truffles. Attendees may enter to win a basket of wine, cheese, and chocolate!

Junior Ranger Day:

Mississippi River Visitor Center, St. Paul

April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

Enjoy the warmer weather at this family-friendly educational event. Identify local trees, complete a ranger booklet, make a screen print using trees you encounter on your walk, and more. In the case of inclement weather, an alternate activity will be held inside the Mississippi River Visitor Center.