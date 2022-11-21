What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Nov. 25-27)

The holiday festivities are in full swing in the Twin Cities.

Holidazzle:

Loring Park, Minneapolis

Fridays through Sundays from November 25 through December 18

Free admission

Holidazzle will return to mpls downtown from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18 and include food, beverages, shopping, entertainment and fun in Loring Park. (Dusty Hoskovec Photography / Supplied)

This beloved holiday tradition is back in Loring Park this winter. The festival features local foods, beverages and shopping from area small businesses, interactive art installations, kids activities, fire pits, photo ops, and more.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt:

Excelsior East Public Parking Lot

November 25 through November 27

Free admission

This three-day festival kicks off with a parade on Friday followed by live music, shopping, reindeer, enchanted winter princesses, and more!

GLOW Holiday Festival:

CHS Field, St. Paul

November 23 through January 1

Tickets from $20 per adult

This year's stunning display of lights has moved to CHS Field, allowing guests to get up close and personal with millions of lights in the new exhibits. GLOW features a "sElfie" plaza, an enchanted forest, bright bikes, a tremendous tree, the GLOW Spectacular, and so much more!

Gingerbread Wonderland:

Norway House, 913 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

November 25 through January 8

General admission tickets from $10

The annual Gingerbread Wonderland is back for an extended run this season. Each creation is created by friends and neighbors in the community ranging from professional local bakers to first-time gingerbread baking enthusiasts. Over 250 gingerbread structures are a part of this beautiful holiday display.

West 7th Holiday Market:

Schmidt Artist Lofts, St. Paul

November 25 through November 27

Free admission

Over 30 local artists will gather for a weekend of art, food, and music at the Schmidt Lofts. Shop Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tree Lighting:

City Square Park, Waconia

November 25

Free

Head to Waconia for hot cocoa, warm fires and caroling as we light up park for the holidays! There will be special appearances made by Santa, Buddy the Elf, Papa Elf, the Grinch, and more familiar faces.

Handmade Holiday Market:

Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, Minneapolis

November 26

Free admission

This holiday market fills the 3,500 square foot Loring Park taproom with seasonal decor, gifts, and cheer. Grab a beer and check off you holiday to-do list at the same time!