What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete.

Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:

Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior

February 3 and 4

Free admission

The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February.

More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.

FILE: The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby, which begins and ends in Excelsior, Minnesota, in 2022. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

Bloomington Winter Fete:

Bloomington

January 30 through February 13

Free admission

Join Bloomington Parks and Recreation this winter as they embrace the season during the 19th Annual Winter Fete celebration. Activities at this event include ski jumping competitions, the Ice Harvest Festival and the Pond Dakota Winter History Festival.

Spring Flower Show:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

February 2 through February 26

Starting at $15

Brighten up your winter months with this stunning flower show. The theme for this year’s show is Gardening With Nature, featuring an emphasis on gardens that benefit birds, bees, butterflies and other insects.

Space Fest 2023:

Bell Museum, St. Paul

February 3 through February 5

Registration and full schedule here.

Guest speakers from NASA and the University of Minnesota, demonstrations, and hands-on activities make Space Fest the perfect weekend learning activity.

Vinterfest - Activities at Gammelgarden:

Gammelgården Museum of Scandia

February 4

Free admission

Play games, create crafts, or compete in a treasure hunt at this event. With vintage displays, food, and more this family-friendly event can keep the fun going all day long.

6th Anniversary:

Utepils Brewing Co , Minneapolis

February 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Free admission

Head to Utepils for a sixth-anniversary celebration with beer specials, live music, a free meat raffle, and more.

Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show:

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

February 4 and 5

Tickets start at $10

This show will offer remodeling, interior design, sustainability, and home improvement presentations with access to hundreds of go-to resources and vendors.