Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior Feb. 4

The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February.

More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.

Here's a look at the weekend of events in Excelsior:

Friday's festivities at the Klondike Dog Derby

FILE: The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby, which begins and ends in Excelsior, Minnesota, in 2022. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

Friday's festivities include veterinary checks of the dogs in preparation for the next day's race. Dr. Jackie Piepkorn, Klondike Dog Derby co-founder and chief veterinarian, will welcome everyone and explain what happens during checkups at 1:30 p.m., and the checkups will happen between 2-4 p.m.

From 4-6 p.m., the public can meet the mushers and pet their dogs, with more than 200 canine-athletes in attendance, including a variety of husky breeds.

There will also be music, food trucks, a sled decorating contest, a photo booth, an ice carving demonstration and more.

Pets are not allowed.

Saturday's Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

Saturday is the main event when mushers and their canine-athletes will race on a frozen Lake Minnetonka.

Opening ceremonies will run from 9:30-10 a.m. And then the race begins at 10 a.m., with the first team of sled dogs running down the snow-packed street and onto Lake Minnetonka. The race will finish on Water Street in Excelsior, with an awards ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m.

At Klondike Village in Excelsior, racegoers can enjoy food, beverages, beer, spirits, bonfires, games and more between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. And after the awards ceremony, a wrap-up event will be held at Excelsior Brewing Company.

Event planners warn racegoers to avoid watching the race from Lake Minnetonka due to inconsistent ice conditions this winter. Parking is also limited in downtown Excelsior, so racegoers are encouraged to take a free shuttle bus that runs between Westwood Community Church and the Excelsior Library from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event's website is here.

Cutest puppy contest at Back Channel Brewing

The weekend before the race, on Jan. 28, the Klondike Dog Derby will host the cutest puppy contest.

The event will be held at Back Channel Company in Spring Park from 1-4 p.m.

Puppies 6 months and younger as of Jan. 28 are eligible to compete in the contest. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Klondike Dog Derby.

The winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 30.