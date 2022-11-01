What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

article

Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend.

Art Attack 2022:

Northrup King Building, Minneapolis

November 4-6

Free admission

This event features four floors of amazing art and gifts with opportunities to meet the artists and create your own crafts. Food from local vendors will also be available at this event, so you don't have to leave the party to grab a snack!

The Northrup King Building is home to over 350 independent artists, 200 studios, and multiple galleries. Find the full list of artists here.

Minnesota Christmas Market:

Union Depot, St. Paul

November 5-6

$10 passports

Founded in 2016, this event brings holiday cheer to the Twin Cities with homegrown artisans, creators, and makers. All purchases at this event benefit Santa's College Fund with 7% of all proceeds donated to the charity. Santa's College Fund is a scholarship that exists to remove financial barriers to higher education faced by many refugees living right here in Minnesota.

The event will also pop-up in Rochester and Isanti later this month.

New Ulm Shopping Opener:

Downtown New Ulm

November 5

Free admission

The idea of "shopping openers" has grown in popularity over the last few years, but New Ulm was one of the first to adopt the idea several years ago. While some are celebrating the opening of deer hunting season, others can shop at local boutiques!

Over 100 vendors will be selling their goods at the New Ulm Women's Expo and Craft Fair. The GnomeMade Market will also host open houses throughout the city on the weekend of the Shopping Opener.

Holiday Makers Market:

River Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove

November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

The 6th Annual Holiday Makers Market brings handmade-only goods to Cottage Grove. This event is the perfect way to shop small for your holiday gifts. Eagles Bar and Grill will be open to grab some lunch during your shopping.

Holidaze Craft and Gift Expo:

Maple Grove Community Center

November 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

With over 90 of Minnesota's best handmade crafters and vendors to shop, there will be something for everyone at this expo! Shop handcrafted home, seasonal, and cabin decor.