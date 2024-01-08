What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From snowmobile racing to a Taylor Swift celebration, Minnesota has plenty of weekend events to offer.
PIRTEK Snocross National:
- Canterbury Park, Shakopee
- Jan. 12-13
- Tickets starting at $20
The 2023-2024 AMSOIL Championship Snocross season continues at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN for the Pirtek Snocross National. Snocross is considered one of the most exciting, fan-friendly forms of snowmobile racing. This event also features multiple full bars and a variety of food.
Prince Tribute:
- Bunkers Bar and Grill, Minneapolis
- Jan. 13
- $20 general admission
Chase and Ovation will take the stage at Bunkers for the kick-off of their 17th year as a Prince tribute band.
Taylor Swift Night:
- Shakopee BrewHall, Shakopee
- Jan. 13
- Free admission
Head to this event for Taylor Swift-themed trivia, a cover band, friendship bracelet trading, and drink specials.
Winter Warehouse Sale:
- 2182 4th St, White Bear Lake
- Jan. 10-14
- Free admission
Shop sale inventory from five locations. The sale features a huge selection of designer-brand clothing, jewelry and accessories. Inventory starts at 50% off.
Winter Antique Show:
- Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum, St. Paul
- Jan. 13-14
- $10 general admission
At this show, you can find antique furniture, collectibles, pottery, rugs, glassware, clocks, toys, advertising, jewelry, and much more.