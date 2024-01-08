Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 12-14)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From snowmobile racing to a Taylor Swift celebration, Minnesota has plenty of weekend events to offer.

PIRTEK Snocross National:

The 2023-2024 AMSOIL Championship Snocross season continues at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN for the Pirtek Snocross National. Snocross is considered one of the most exciting, fan-friendly forms of snowmobile racing. This event also features multiple full bars and a variety of food.

Prince Tribute:

  • Bunkers Bar and Grill, Minneapolis
  • Jan. 13
  • $20 general admission

Chase and Ovation will take the stage at Bunkers for the kick-off of their 17th year as a Prince tribute band.

Taylor Swift Night:

  • Shakopee BrewHall, Shakopee
  • Jan. 13
  • Free admission

Head to this event for Taylor Swift-themed trivia, a cover band, friendship bracelet trading, and drink specials.

Winter Warehouse Sale:

  • 2182 4th St, White Bear Lake
  • Jan. 10-14
  • Free admission

Shop sale inventory from five locations. The sale features a huge selection of designer-brand clothing, jewelry and accessories. Inventory starts at 50% off.

Winter Antique Show:

  • Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum, St. Paul
  • Jan. 13-14
  • $10 general admission

At this show, you can find antique furniture, collectibles, pottery, rugs, glassware, clocks, toys, advertising, jewelry, and much more.