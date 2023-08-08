What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (August 10-13)

Head to a unique date night, dance at a family-friendly block party, or grab a bite to each at a food truck festival this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Mall of America, Bloomington

August 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$24 admission

Head to the Museum of Illusions inside the Mall of America for a special date night event. Small bites and mocktails will be provided for guests, as well as plenty of photo opportunities throughout the Museum.

Eagan Festival Grounds

August 11

Free admission

Bring your friends and family out for a night of great food, awesome music and local beer. Over 20 food trucks come to town, showing off flavors from around the world.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

August 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$30 per person

Bring your pup to the Arboretum's 65-acre Dog Commons for a day of fun. A pet expo features 40 pet vendors with events that include a scavenger hunt, contests, dog yoga, agility demos and more. All dogs must remain on-leash at all times and be up-to-date on all vaccinations in order to attend the event.

Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul

August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission

A live DJ, two blow-up slides, and family-friendly activities will fill the street outside the Children's Museum this weekend. Museum admission is not included.

4008 220th St W, Farmington

August 7 through August 13

$10 parking passes, Grandstand tickets are sold separately

This county fair offers bingo, axe throwing, a demolition derby, pony rides, and rodeo events. There will also be a car show, local vendors, and a craft beer garden at the event.