What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (August 10-13)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a unique date night, dance at a family-friendly block party, or grab a bite to each at a food truck festival this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Museum of Illusions Date Night:
- Mall of America, Bloomington
- August 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- $24 admission
Head to the Museum of Illusions inside the Mall of America for a special date night event. Small bites and mocktails will be provided for guests, as well as plenty of photo opportunities throughout the Museum.
Eagan Food Truck Festival:
- Eagan Festival Grounds
- August 11
- Free admission
Bring your friends and family out for a night of great food, awesome music and local beer. Over 20 food trucks come to town, showing off flavors from around the world.
All About Dogs Day:
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- August 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- $30 per person
Bring your pup to the Arboretum's 65-acre Dog Commons for a day of fun. A pet expo features 40 pet vendors with events that include a scavenger hunt, contests, dog yoga, agility demos and more. All dogs must remain on-leash at all times and be up-to-date on all vaccinations in order to attend the event.
Minnesota Children’s Museum’s Summer Block Party:
- Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul
- August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Free admission
A live DJ, two blow-up slides, and family-friendly activities will fill the street outside the Children's Museum this weekend. Museum admission is not included.
Dakota County Fair:
- 4008 220th St W, Farmington
- August 7 through August 13
- $10 parking passes, Grandstand tickets are sold separately
This county fair offers bingo, axe throwing, a demolition derby, pony rides, and rodeo events. There will also be a car show, local vendors, and a craft beer garden at the event.