What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (March 1-3)

For the Love of Vinyl: Doc 9

For many years the Vinyl Revival has been taking place within the music industry, as well as with music lovers. Doc 9 shows us, for some, analog never left.

(FOX 9) - Head to a record show, shop at a local market, or do some yoga at events around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Twin Cities Record Show:

  • Minneapolis Cider Company, Minneapolis
  • March 2
  • Free admission

This event is hosted by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo and hosts vendors that will offer a great selection of record albums, 45 RPM records and music memorabilia for sale.

2024 Arc Gala:

  • Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis
  • March 2
  • Ticket sales have closed

This evening of fundraising will include a cocktail reception, dinner and program, live auction, dancing and more! The goal of the Arc is to protect and promote the rights of people with intellectual and developmental difficulties.

March Makers Market:

  • Boom Island Brewing Company, Minnetonka
  • March 3
  • Free admission

Support local talent and find one of a kind pieces at this market. Grab a brew from Boom Island Brewing Company while you shop.

Yoga Flow:

Bring your own mat to enjoy a morning of yoga and beer. All experience levels are welcome.