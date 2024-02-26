What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (March 1-3)

Head to a record show, shop at a local market, or do some yoga at events around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Twin Cities Record Show:

Minneapolis Cider Company, Minneapolis

March 2

Free admission

This event is hosted by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo and hosts vendors that will offer a great selection of record albums, 45 RPM records and music memorabilia for sale.

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis

March 2

Ticket sales have closed

This evening of fundraising will include a cocktail reception, dinner and program, live auction, dancing and more! The goal of the Arc is to protect and promote the rights of people with intellectual and developmental difficulties.

March Makers Market:

Boom Island Brewing Company, Minnetonka

March 3

Free admission

Support local talent and find one of a kind pieces at this market. Grab a brew from Boom Island Brewing Company while you shop.

Yoga Flow:

Utepils Brewery, Minneapolis

March 3

$15 per person

Bring your own mat to enjoy a morning of yoga and beer. All experience levels are welcome.