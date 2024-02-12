Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 16-18)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Weather has caused several winter event cancelations, but not this weekend! From Monster Trucks to local live music, there are several events across the Twin Cities to enjoy.

Monster Jam:

See 12,000 pound monster trucks tear up U.S. Bank Stadium at this massive competition with fan favorites including Grave Digger and more.

Stillwater WinterFest:

  • Various locations, Stillwater
  • Feb. 15-19
  • Free admission, VIP tickets for some events

Head to Stillwater for games, live music, deals at local shops and restaurants, and food trucks. Find the full WinterFest schedule here.

Anti-Valentine's Day:

Feeling fed up with Valentine's Day? Head to Surly for pizza, Galentine's festivities, and a self-love market. 

50th Annual Fishing Funday:

  • 2135 4th St, White Bear Lake
  • Feb. 18
  • Free admission

The weather has disrupted some of the original plans for this event, but White Bear is still hosting a Sunday Funday. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and games start at 12 p.m.