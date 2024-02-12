What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 16-18)

article

Weather has caused several winter event cancelations, but not this weekend! From Monster Trucks to local live music, there are several events across the Twin Cities to enjoy.

Monster Jam:

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Feb. 17

Tickets starting at $15

See 12,000 pound monster trucks tear up U.S. Bank Stadium at this massive competition with fan favorites including Grave Digger and more.

Stillwater WinterFest:

Various locations, Stillwater

Feb. 15-19

Free admission, VIP tickets for some events

Head to Stillwater for games, live music, deals at local shops and restaurants, and food trucks. Find the full WinterFest schedule here.

Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis

Feb. 13-17

$30 per person for Feb. 14 event

Feeling fed up with Valentine's Day? Head to Surly for pizza, Galentine's festivities, and a self-love market.

50th Annual Fishing Funday:

2135 4th St, White Bear Lake

Feb. 18

Free admission

The weather has disrupted some of the original plans for this event, but White Bear is still hosting a Sunday Funday. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and games start at 12 p.m.