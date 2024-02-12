What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 16-18)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Weather has caused several winter event cancelations, but not this weekend! From Monster Trucks to local live music, there are several events across the Twin Cities to enjoy.
Monster Jam:
- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- Feb. 17
- Tickets starting at $15
See 12,000 pound monster trucks tear up U.S. Bank Stadium at this massive competition with fan favorites including Grave Digger and more.
Stillwater WinterFest:
- Various locations, Stillwater
- Feb. 15-19
- Free admission, VIP tickets for some events
Head to Stillwater for games, live music, deals at local shops and restaurants, and food trucks. Find the full WinterFest schedule here.
Anti-Valentine's Day:
- Surly Brewing Company, Minneapolis
- Feb. 13-17
- $30 per person for Feb. 14 event
Feeling fed up with Valentine's Day? Head to Surly for pizza, Galentine's festivities, and a self-love market.
50th Annual Fishing Funday:
- 2135 4th St, White Bear Lake
- Feb. 18
- Free admission
The weather has disrupted some of the original plans for this event, but White Bear is still hosting a Sunday Funday. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and games start at 12 p.m.