What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Dec. 22-24)

Plenty of holiday events are popping up across Minnesota, including a brunch with Santa, Elf trivia, and light displays.

Elf Trivia and Ugly Sweater Party:

Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley

Dec. 23

Free admission

Head to Forgotten Star Brewing for an Elf-themed party. Be sure to wear your most hideous holiday sweater! Festivities begin at 4 p.m.

Champagne Brunch with Santa:

Baldamar, Roseville

Dec. 23

$90 per person

Enjoy an unlimited menu including 24 food items and cocktails along with wine, bubbles, and mimosas. Visitors might even catch a glimpse of Santa at brunch! Reservations are valid for a two-hour dining window.

Christmas Meals at the Lowell Inn:

Lowell Inn, Stillwater

Dec. 24-25

Reservations required

Enjoy a brunch or dinner buffet at Stillwater's historic Lowell Inn. Call 651-439-1100 for reservations.

Christmas Luminaries:

Every year, the Marti family lights luminaries on the Schell's Brewery grounds and invites the public to come stroll through the park. Lightings are on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at 6 p.m.