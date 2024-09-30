What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Oct. 4-6)

article

The first weekend of October is full of everything fall for events, including an Oktoberfest celebration, a harvest sale and a Bloody Mary festival.

Do you have an event you'd like to see featured? Email fox9news@fox.com.

Fat Pants Brewing Co., Eden Prairie

Oct. 5, 11 a.m.

Free to attend

Celebrate beer and fall the right way at Fat Pants Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest. Share German beer, giant pretzels and much more at this year's event. The brewery will be launching their Oktoberfest Märzen.

Union Depot, St. Paul

Oct. 5. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: General admission is $50, VIP is $67.50

Bloody Mary fan? You're in luck this weekend. Head to Union Depot where they are hosting a Bloody Mary Festival that will feature a wide variety of the drink. A ticket will include unlimited Bloody Marys, food and beverage tastes and much more.

A VIP ticket will give you extra time to enjoy your Bloody Mary and skip the crowd.

Anoka County Fairgrounds

Oct. 4-6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children (four and under get in free)

Head to the Anoka County Fairgrounds for the Fall Festival. The event includes over 100 craft vendors, a variety of food, a beer garden and a carnival. The festival will also feature a haunted house and pumpkin picking.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Oct. 4-6

Free to attend

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting the Auxiliary Harvest Sale, a large sale for all kinds of goods. Buy knitwear for the whole family, or nature-inspired home decor, soaps and candles.

You can also purchase Arboretum wood creations, autumnal wreaths and arrangements, children's toys and more.

Minnesota Zoo

Oct. 4, 6:30-11 p.m.

Tickets are $65 and the event is 21+

Head to the Minnesota Zoo for some spooky fun at their Hoots, Howls & Growls event this Friday. This adult-only event will feature a DJ with live music, a costume contest, a buffet, and plenty of drinks as you dance the night away.

Admission to the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is included in your ticket.

Can't make it this Friday? Another one will be hosted on Oct. 11.