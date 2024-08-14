What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Aug. 16-18)

Many events this weekend for art lovers, thrill seekers and food fans alike.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Margot Picnic Shelter Area

4-8 p.m. Aug. 16; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17-18

Included with general daily admission, which is free for members and ages 15 and younger and $20-$25 for non-members ages 16 and older

What goes together better than art and nature? You can experience the partnership of both at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum this weekend. Art in the Garden is a unique showcase of art and nature, featuring more than 70 local vendors including art, food and performances.

1525 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna

Aug. 13-18, throughout the day

Free admission

As the largest county fair in Minnesota, the Steele County Fair offers a wide variety of events and attractions from more than 40 midway rides to more than 100 food stands. Thrill seekers and laid back attendees alike will have something to enjoy at this fair, with all kinds of attractions and performances to enjoy. Vendors come from all over to showcase their products, from quilts to furniture.

2015 S 1st Ave., Anoka

Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Free admission

The annual Anoka Food Truck Festival is back this Saturday with more than 50 food trucks to try and enjoy with friends. The food truck festival boasts global cuisines ranging from Maine lobster rolls to shrimp tacos, smoked ribs, gyros and even fro-yo. But these trucks aren’t only for food, the festival will include many four-wheeled experiences like fashion/clothing trucks, a vintage record truck, a photo booth truck and something for any four-legged attendants.

Central Square Arts & Cultural Center, 105 2nd Ave, NE, Suite 111, Glenwood

Aug. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Free admission

Come check out the last performance of the third annual Music on the Lawn. With one performance a month, this guest performance by Drew Peterson & Kelley Smith will conclude this summer event. This outdoor concert is led by local Minnesota musician Charlie Roth, and includes a variety of family friendly events. The evening will begin with a singer-songwriter circle workshop for aspiring musicians from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by live music and activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Close-up of half-filled beer glasses on restaurant table with white frothy bubbles on top. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Aug. 17, 2-5 p.m.

CHS Field: 360 Broadway St., St. Paul

$35-$65

The Summer Minnesota Craft Beer Festival is headed to CHS Field for a summer day filled with music, games, and unlimited pours of some of the country's best beers. With the cost of the entrance fee, attendees get unlimited tries of more than 100 breweries spread throughout the ballpark. Activities include recording the speed of your pitch, yard games and a live DJ.