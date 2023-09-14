Weekend closure on SB I-35W in Minneapolis and Roseville

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities metro starting Friday night.

A stretch of southbound I-35W will be closed between Highway 28 and Interstate 94 in Minneapolis and Roseville from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept.15, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

To detour around the closure, drivers can go south on Highway 280 to westbound I-94.

The closer is to allow construction crews to make repairs to the bridge, pavement, and guardrails and remove graffiti.

For the latest road closures, check MnDOT’s website here.