Expand / Collapse search

'We cannot hurt him' plea as driver pulled from truck that sped into Minneapolis protest

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 9
article

Protesters swarm a tanker truck that drove into a crowd of thousands on the I-35W Bidge in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - “We cannot hurt him.”

Those were the words of one person among a sea of thousands protesting the police-involved death of George Floyd on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when a tanker truck drove into the crowd just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of people swarmed the cab of the truck and pulled the driver out, beating him on the ground.

We cannot hurt him. It defeats our purpose

Truck barrels into George Floyd protesters on I-35W in Minneapolis

DISCLAIMER: Video may be difficult for some to watch. A tanker truck ran into a group of thousands gathered on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis. The group was taking a knee to protest the police-involved death of George Floyd. Video Courtesy: MnDOT

But the words and actions of a few appear to have saved the driver’s life.

“We cannot hurt him,” the voice behind a Facebook stream said. “It defeats our purpose. Stop. Stop. Stop.”

Minnesota law enforcement officials said there have been no reports of protesters hurt in the incident. The driver was taken to the hospital by police, but later released and arrested.

Speaking a short time after the incident, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said they were working to determine any motive behind the act. 

Governor Walz says no confirmed injuries after truck drives into crowd on I-35W

Governor Tim Walz says there are no confirmed injuries after a large truck drove through a crowd protesting on I-35W in Minneapolis

The truck was able to get onto I-35W after state authorities closed that section of the highway in anticipation of further unrest Sunday night. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says the truck was already on the highway as officers were closing it down. Harrington says the driver did not go through any barriers.

Witness recounts the moments a truck drove through packed crowd of protesters in Minneapolis

FOX 9 spoke with a witness who was on I-35W as a truck careened through a packed crowd of protesters

The march honoring George Floyd, started just after 4 p.m. Sunday, departed the stadium and headed into downtown toward the Hennepin County Government Center. The group then moved across the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, down University Avenue and onto Interstate 35W.

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, and was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.