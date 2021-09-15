Ways to use up all of your apples from the orchard

It's okay to admit it. You picked way too many apples at your favorite orchard and now, you don't know what to do with them.

There are plenty of delicious ways to use up all of your apples. Patrice Johnson stopped by FOX 9 Good Day with easy ways to avoid letting your apples go to waste! She left two recipes below for Apple Mostarda and Apple Pizza.

Apple Mostarda (apples preserved in mustard)

Ingredients

2 sweet tart apples; peeled, cored, and sliced into 1/8 to 1/4 inch pieces

1/2 cup vinegar (use what you have - cider, white wine, champagne)

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons whole mustard seeds

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt to taste

Directions

Add vinegar, water, sugar, and mustard seeds to small saucepot. Whisk together and bring to rolling boil over high heat, continue to whisk until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat to steady simmer and cook brine until it becomes slightly thicker, stirring frequently, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add apples and cook until apples are just tender: do not overcook or apples will fall apart; 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Stir in Dijon and season with salt to taste (it shouldn't need much). Pour into pint jar or glass container and cover. Stores well for a week.

Chicken Sausage and Apple Pizza

Ingredients

Crust for one 9-inch pizza

6 ounces provolone or mozzarella, sliced thin

3 large sweet-tart apples (such as Honeycrisp or SweeTart); peeled, cored, and sliced into ¼-inch pieces

¼ large white or yellow onion, sliced thin

1 to 2 chicken-apple sausages (such as Aidells or Gilbert’s), diced

4 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded

¼ cup whole sage leaves

Olive oil for frying and finishing

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

