Watch: Rare funnel cloud hovers over Montana mountains

Video captures views of a funnel cloud forming over Mission Valley in western Montana early Tuesday evening .

Recorded by Isley Reust , the footage shows a dark gray cloud hanging over the black, snow -laced mountains in the distance. From that cloud , a funnel extends below, appearing to kick up snow into the air.

Funnel cloud in Montana. (@isleyreust / Instagram / FOX Weather)

Tornadoes rarely form over mountains , as conditions would not be optimal, according to the National Weather Service. They noted, however, that tornadoes have crossed the Appalachian Mountains and a 10,000-foot-tall mountain in Yellowstone National Park .

About 300 miles northwest of Yellowstone, the town of St. Ignatius was able to see such a unique sight forming over their own mountains .

"I’m happy I got to witness it," Reust said in a tweet .

