Watch: Moose helps itself to popcorn and a Happy Meal at Alaska movie theater

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Watch: Moose helps itself to popcorn and a Happy Meal at Alaska movie theater

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Unusual
Fox TV Stations

Video shows moose wander into movie theater lobby

The popcorn was too hard to resist for this moose.

KENAI, Alaska - Security cameras captured the moment a moose casually walked into an Alaska movie theater and helped itself to some popcorn.

Footage from Kenai Cinemas in Kenai, Alaska, shows employees in shock as the moose walks into the theater’s foyer.

The snack counter worker watches in awe as the moose eats popcorn, then leaves the cinema with its nose stuck in a McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

Moose-still.jpg

Moose helps itself to popcorn at Alaska movie theater (Kenai Cinemas via Storyful)

"I do not know if a Happy Meal is good for a moose or not. However, I can confidently say that it’s not in its natural diet," Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the Anchorage Daily News.

READ MORE: Bear spared from execution despite fatal mauling of Italian woman

The moose mishap comes just weeks after another moose had to be guided out of a lobby in an Anchorage medical building.

READ MORE: Moose guided out of Alaska hospital after wandering into building

The ingenious — or lucky — moose triggered the sensors on the automatic doors to the building that houses the hospital’s cancer center and other medical offices.

Moose-Alaska-hospital-still.jpg

FILE - A moose being guided out of Providence Alaska Health Park medical building on April 6, 2023. (Providence Alaska )

Expand

Even though moose are commonplace in Alaska, they made an announcement over the intercom of the moose’s presence out of safety concerns.