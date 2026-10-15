Washington County e-scooter crash: Boy, 11, dies from injuries
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 11-year-old boy critically injured in an e-scooter crash in Baytown Township last week has died from his injuries.
Deadly scooter crash in Baytown Township
What we know:
The crash happened around 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the intersection of 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said an 11-year-old boy was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a vehicle.
First responders arrived on scene and started CPR before transporting the boy to Regions Hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 9 on Thursday that the boy died from his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 10.
What we don't know:
Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.