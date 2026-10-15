Washington County e-scooter crash: Boy, 11, dies from injuries

The Brief An 11-year-old boy riding an e-scooter was hit by a driver at an intersection in Baytown Township. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition after the Oct. 7 crash but later died from his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash remains under investigation.



An 11-year-old boy critically injured in an e-scooter crash in Baytown Township last week has died from his injuries.

Deadly scooter crash in Baytown Township

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the intersection of 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said an 11-year-old boy was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a vehicle.

First responders arrived on scene and started CPR before transporting the boy to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 9 on Thursday that the boy died from his injuries on Saturday, Oct. 10.

What we don't know:

Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.