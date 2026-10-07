Juvenile in critical condition after Washington County e-scooter crash

The Brief At about 8:16 a.m. at 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township, a vehicle hit a boy riding an electric scooter, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. First responders started CPR at the scene and took the boy to Regions Hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping reconstruct what happened as the case remains under investigation, officials said.



A boy on an electric scooter is in critical condition after officials say a vehicle hit him at a Baytown Township intersection.

Baytown Township e-scooter crash

What we know:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call around 8 a.m. about a boy who had been hit while riding an electric scooter at 40th Street North and Paradise Avenue North in Baytown Township.

First responders got to the intersection and immediately started CPR, according to the sheriff's office. They then took the boy to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the vehicle hitting the boy. It also does not include details about the driver.