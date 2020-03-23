Walz extends hold to include non-essential veterinary procedures

article

Non-essential veterinary procedures and services in Minnesota will also be postponed after Governor Tim Walz issued an order to clarify his decision last week to postpone elective surgeries. By postponing these procedures, he hopes to conserve protective equipment.

"Veterinary procedures use equipment, particularly personal protective equipment, which is vital to stop the spread of COVID-19," read Walz's order in part.

The update comes after the governor says he received questions on the matter.

Life-saving veterinary procedures and surgeries will still occur. Procedures that impact the safety of the owner, for example in the case of a service animal, may also be considered.

The order regarding elective veterinary procedures goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m.