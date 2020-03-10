Wahlburgers to replace Hy-Vee Market Grilles in Hy-Vee stores by this summer

Hy-Vee Market Grilles, including Twin Cities locations, will transition and be re-opened as Wahlburgers restaurants by this summer, the company said Tuesday.

FOX 9 learned that Hy-Vee Market Grille employees all learned the news around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All Hy-Vee Market Grilles will be transitioning into staffed-kiosk, express-style dining areas until they become Wahlburgers later this year. The transitional menu will include breakfast, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and daily specials. The full-service bar will also remain.

The Wahlburgers locations will be “casual, counter-service” restaurants, the company said in a statement to FOX 9.

Locations in Brooklyn Park, Cottage Grove, Eagan, Lakeville, New Hope, Oakdale, Savage and Shakopee will see the changes.

In addition to the restaurant transition, Hy-Vee said it will discontinue filling orders at its fulfillment center in Eagan starting March 23. According to a WARN notice, 327 employees will be laid off from the facility on May 6. Some impacted employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Hy-Vee locations.