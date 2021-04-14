Voyageurs Wolf Project releases first-ever wild wolf collar cam footage

Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota showed off their first-ever wolf collar camera footage.

They fitted a GPS collar camera to a lone wolf last spring. The camera captures 30 seconds of video at the top of every hour, for 42 consecutive days.

The cameras captured more than four hours of the wolf eating fish and deer, watching birds, walking through the woods, and of course, sleeping.

Researchers found the wolf’s fishing activity "fascinating" because previously they had only documented wolves from a single pack hunting fish at the creek. They say it "provides insight into the genesis and persistence of unique predation behaviors in wolf populations."