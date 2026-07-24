Visitors from across the country gather at Alex Pretti's Minneapolis memorial 6 months later

The Brief People from across the country visited the memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on the six-month anniversary of his death. The memorial continues to grow and has become a gathering place for the community and visitors. Federal authorities recently shared evidence with local prosecutors, but Pretti’s family remains uncertain about the path to justice.



A growing memorial drew visitors from near and far to honor Alex Pretti, six months after he was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

People gather at Alex Pretti’s memorial

What we know:

The memorial to Alex Pretti attracted people from all over the country, and even one visitor from Ireland, who came to pay their respects.

Sherry Hood, who visited with her brother from Kansas City, said, "my heart is in my throat right now, so this is very moving, very depressing."

Ed Hood from Kansas City explained why he wanted to come to the memorial, saying, "I told her that I wanted to see the places where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed."

He described watching video of Pretti stepping in to help a woman, being knocked to the ground and then shot while face down in the snow.

"I feel very strongly that we need to pay respect for those who stood up for what they thought was the just thing to do. And I feel, very strongly, that he did that," said Hood.

The memorial has continued to grow as time passes, serving as a magnet for visitors and bringing together people who want to remember Pretti.

Many people visiting the memorial stop by My Hoang Vietnamese restaurant, which played a role in supporting the community on the day Pretti was killed.

Tracy Wong, who runs the restaurant, said, "I just did the little things, just opened up the door and let people come in. Because that day, it was so cold. It was like below 10."

Wong shared that the neighborhood has rallied around the memorial site and she now has a wall of thank you notes from those who appreciate her support.

"I didn't expect all this and people are so loving and so caring and so much love and support," said Wong.

The memorial continues to serve as a place of reflection and connection for the community and visitors alike.

Recent investigation developments

What's next:

A couple weeks ago, federal authorities shared evidence from the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good with Hennepin County prosecutors.

However, Pretti’s family left a meeting with federal prosecutors that same day feeling unconvinced that justice was any closer.

The investigation into Pretti’s death remains active, and the community continues to seek answers and accountability.