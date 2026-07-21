Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 25–26)

It's a packed weekend in Minnesota with art festivals, community block parties, classic cars, chalk masterpieces, and yes — unicorn and llama races. There's something for every kind of weekend warrior.

MBP Summer Block Party

• July 25, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

• 1433 W River Rd N, Minneapolis

• $15 day passes; more info at MBP's website

A celebration of community, climbing, and movement right along the river. Expect food trucks, vendors, special classes, raffle prizes, and karaoke — all in one lively outdoor gathering.

WE Chalk Festival 2026

• July 25, 10 a.m.–July 26, 5 p.m.

• The Shops at West End, St. Louis Park

• Free and open to the public

The third annual WE Chalk Festival brings stunning, large-scale chalk art to life across two days at the West End. Watch talented artists transform pavement into masterpieces, with food trucks and vendors adding to the festive atmosphere.

Cars & Caves @ Chanhassen AutoPlex

• July 25, 9 a.m.–noon

• Chanhassen AutoPlex, Chanhassen

• Free and open to the public; gates open at 8 a.m. for show cars

Classic cars, muscle cars, exotics, and vintage motorcycles fill the Chanhassen AutoPlex for this family-friendly showcase benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. Over 120 garage condominiums will be open for viewing, with coffee and food available from Dandy Lion Coffee and Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs.

Loring Park Art Festival

• July 25, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; July 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Loring Park, Minneapolis

• Free to attend; more info at the Loring Park Art Festival website

One of the nation's top-ranked art festivals transforms Minneapolis's Loring Park into a vibrant showcase of creativity featuring 150+ juried visual artists, live music, strolling performers, hands-on family activities, and a Culinary Arts Market. A beloved Twin Cities tradition since 2000, this one is well worth a stroll through the gardens.

Unicorn & Llama Races

• July 26, 1 p.m.

• Canterbury Park, Shakopee

• Tickets available at Canterbury Park's website

Unicorns and llamas take to the track between live horse races for a whimsical, one-of-a-kind spectacle the whole family will love. Stick around for Pepsi Family Day festivities, including up-close meet-and-greets with the llamas.