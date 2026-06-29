Extreme heat: How to stay safe, where to cool off in the Twin Cities

The Brief A stretch of extremely high temperatures will work its way across Minnesota this week. Below is a compilation of useful information to stay safe, conserve energy and beat the heat.



It will be dangerously hot and humid across Minnesota and much of the Midwest over the next few days.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes pushing over 100, but it will likely remain hot through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Why you should care:

Heat affects different groups of people in different ways. Older adults, young children and people who are pregnant or have certain medical conditions, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

What you can do:

MDH offers the following tips for how to stay safe in the heat:

Stay hydrated: Drink more water or electrolytes, especially if you're being active outdoors. Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing and use sunscreen.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Don't use electric fans to cool yourself when temperatures indoors reach 90 degrees or above, as blowing hot air can be dangerous.

Limit your time outdoors and if you must be outside, take frequent breaks.

Where to cool off in the Twin Cities

Local perspective:

Lots of people will be looking for ways to cool off the next couple of days. If your home is hot, air-conditioned spaces like public libraries, rec centers, malls and government facilities can offer a respite from the heat.

Hennepin County and Ramsey County each offer an interactive map of cooling options throughout their respective counties.

The Salvation Army also announced all seven of its Twin Cities service centers will be open normal business hours for anyone needing relief from the heat. People looking for a place to cool off can visit any of the following Salvation Army locations:

1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55407, Tel: (612) 721-1513

2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411, Tel: (612) 522-4871

10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, Tel: (763) 425-0517

1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, MN 55130, Tel: (651) 776-8169

401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102, Tel: (651) 224-4316

2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, MN 55109, Tel: (651) 779-9177

2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, Tel: (612) 789-2858

Beating the heat in Minneapolis

Even as temperatures soar into the 90s, people in the Twin Cities are getting creative to beat the heat and make the most of summer.

FOX 9's Corin Hoggard found on Monday that the big trees at Minnehaha Dog Park offer plenty of shade, and the Mississippi River water is a refreshing 67 degrees.

The Minneapolis Park Board plans to close Minnehaha Dog Park by the end of the year, but for now, it remains a go-to summer destination for dog owners looking to avoid the heat.

Even in the heat, the park offers a comfortable place to enjoy the outdoors, especially for those with pets who need to avoid hot pavement.

Hoggard found that the mist from Minnehaha Falls gave droves of visitors a quick break from the high temperatures.

How to keep pets safe during extreme heat

It's not just humans that are at risk during extreme heat. Pets also need to be protected when temperatures climb.

What they're saying:

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) urges everyone to follow these steps to keep their pets safe and comfortable during the summer heat.

Keep pets indoors with air conditioning during hot days. If you must be outside, make sure your pets have plenty of shade and fresh water.

Limit your dog's exercise to the cooler hours of the morning or evening, especially if your pet is older, overweight or a short-nosed breed.

Before heading out, check the pavement with your bare feet—if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog. Stick to grassy areas and if your dog starts lifting their paws, limping or skipping, it's time to head home.

Keep your pet well groomed: A matted coat can trap heat, but shaving your pet's hair off entirely is not recommended as their coat protects them from sunburn.

Never leave your pet unattended in the car, even with cracked windows, as this can quickly lead to overheating or heat stroke.

AHS says pet owners should keep a close eye on their animals for signs of heat stroke, including excessive panting or drooling, an anxious or staring expression, fast pulse rate, or high body temperature. These can lead to vomiting, staggering, unresponsiveness or collapse.

If you see any of these signs, put cool water on your pet’s legs—either running water or by standing them in a kiddie pool—to slowly lower their body temperature. Avoid covering their whole body in very cold water, as this can cause more harm. Get your pet to a veterinarian right away.

Summer energy-saving tips

With hot weather often comes an increase in energy use, which often means a higher electric bill. Xcel Energy shared some tips for Minnesotans on how you can stay cool while keeping your energy costs down:

Install a programmable thermostat that raises its setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when you're home.

Use ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home.

Open interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside.

Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air.

Change air conditioner filters and having air conditioner coils cleaned to improve efficiency.

Close drapes and blinds during the heat of the day.

Turn off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.

Only run washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day. This helps keeps the house cooler and reduces strain on the electric grid.

Install a programmable thermostat that raises its setting when the house is empty and lowers it to a comfortable level when you're home.