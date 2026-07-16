Tips for keeping your home cool while saving on energy costs

The Brief Energy costs can rise as heat intensifies, but there are simple ways to save on bills. Air conditioners can be programed to boost efficiency and audits can identify where energy in the home is being wasted. Simple measures, such as air sealing and insulation improvements, can also retain a home's heat in the winter.



Intense heat and thick wildfire smoke has many Minnesotans staying inside and looking for ways to stay cool without increasing energy costs.

Air conditioning efficiency tips

What they're saying:

Here are a few ways to get the most out of your air conditioning unit, according to Centerpoint Energy:

Install an air vent booster: This will direct cool air into rooms that systems would normally not reach.

Program your smart thermostat to fit your schedule: Setting the temperature higher when you're away from home and cooling things down before you return can lead to noticeable savings.

Undergo a home energy audit: This will show what improvements can make a home more efficient.

Explore energy rebate options: Many utility companies offer rebate programs for customers.

Invest in LED bulbs: These modern bulbs last much longer and use far less energy.

Install ductless mini-split systems: These can generate cool air in homes that are not equipped with central air without undergoing duct work.

The other side:

Some of these measures can also help a home retain warm air during the winter.