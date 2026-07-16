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Tips for keeping your home cool while saving on energy costs

By
Weather
Published July 16, 2026 12:44 PM CDT
Published July 16, 2026 12:44 PM CDT
Making the most of your A/C
Making the most of your A/C

Making the most of your A/C

Everyone is looking to save on energy costs, especially as temperatures spike in Minnesota. Cody Matz caught up with the experts from Centerpoint Energy to learn a few simple and affordable ways to keep your home cool and save on your energy bills. 

The Brief

    • Energy costs can rise as heat intensifies, but there are simple ways to save on bills.
    • Air conditioners can be programed to boost efficiency and audits can identify where energy in the home is being wasted.
    • Simple measures, such as air sealing and insulation improvements, can also retain a home's heat in the winter.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Intense heat and thick wildfire smoke has many Minnesotans staying inside and looking for ways to stay cool without increasing energy costs.

Air conditioning efficiency tips 

What they're saying:

Here are a few ways to get the most out of your air conditioning unit, according to Centerpoint Energy: 

  • Install an air vent booster: This will direct cool air into rooms that systems would normally not reach.
  • Program your smart thermostat to fit your schedule: Setting the temperature higher when you're away from home and cooling things down before you return can lead to noticeable savings.
  • Undergo a home energy audit: This will show what improvements can make a home more efficient.
  • Explore energy rebate options: Many utility companies offer rebate programs for customers.
  • Invest in LED bulbs: These modern bulbs last much longer and use far less energy.
  • Install ductless mini-split systems: These can generate cool air in homes that are not equipped with central air without undergoing duct work.

The other side:

Some of these measures can also help a home retain warm air during the winter. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz and a Centerpoint Energy spokesperson.

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