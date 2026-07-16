Tips for keeping your home cool while saving on energy costs
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Intense heat and thick wildfire smoke has many Minnesotans staying inside and looking for ways to stay cool without increasing energy costs.
Air conditioning efficiency tips
What they're saying:
Here are a few ways to get the most out of your air conditioning unit, according to Centerpoint Energy:
- Install an air vent booster: This will direct cool air into rooms that systems would normally not reach.
- Program your smart thermostat to fit your schedule: Setting the temperature higher when you're away from home and cooling things down before you return can lead to noticeable savings.
- Undergo a home energy audit: This will show what improvements can make a home more efficient.
- Explore energy rebate options: Many utility companies offer rebate programs for customers.
- Invest in LED bulbs: These modern bulbs last much longer and use far less energy.
- Install ductless mini-split systems: These can generate cool air in homes that are not equipped with central air without undergoing duct work.
The other side:
Some of these measures can also help a home retain warm air during the winter.
The Source: This story uses information shared by FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz and a Centerpoint Energy spokesperson.