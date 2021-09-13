Viral TikTok video of Vikings fan shares what many are feeling

For Vikings fans, watching a game can be a frustrating experience. But, few fans are as vocal about their disappointment as Jackie Thompson.

Jaycee Thompson, Jackie’s daughter, posted a three-minute long video of her mother’s reactions during Sunday's game on TikTok.

"It's pretty crazy. I think a lot of people can relate to what she was saying. I think a lot of Vikings fans felt that way during the game yesterday," Jaycee said.

Colorful language and strange-looking cocktails have caused the video to go viral with more than 260,000 views.

"She doesn't have a filter. She says what she wants," Jaycee said.

Since March, Jaycee has captured her mom's hot takes on everything from closing her pool to current and former Vikings players.

She may not hold her tongue, but on one particular day, she seemed to speak for many.

Advertisement

"She's so passionate," said Jaycee. "She loves the Vikings…just depends on how the game is going."