Vikings Sunday tailgate recipe: Maryland crab cake sliders

The Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at noon on FOX 9. Make this tasty mash-up recipe in honor of this week's game.

Maryland is known for their crab cakes, so we naturally had to invite Twin Cities seafood favorite Smack Shack to give us a little lesson. Chef and owner Josh Thoma cooked up this version of crab cake sliders. See full recipe below.

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

Ingredients:

1 LB Lump Crab Meat

1 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

1/2 C. Mayonnaise

1/2 Red Bell Pepper (Small Dice)

1/2 Yellow Onion (Small Dice)

2 Scallions Chopped

3/4 C. Panko Breadcrumbs

2 TBL. Lemon Juice

1 TSP. dijon Mustard

1 Egg

1TBL. Butter

2 TSP. Kosher Salt

Olive Oil (For Cooking)

Directions:

Pick through crab meat and discard any shells.

Small dice red peppers, yellow onions, and chop scallions.

Saute' yellow onions and red peppers until soft then set aside to cool.

In a bowl mix together your wet ingredients. (Mayo, egg, dijon and lemon juice)

Add peppers, onions, scallions, panko breadcrumbs and salt to your wet mixture

Gently fold your crab meat into the base mixture. (you can adjust the consistency with some more breadcrumb if the mix feels loose)

Form the mixture into 4 oz. cakes and refrigerate for 30 minutes

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook until golden brown on each side for about 3-4 minutes.

Advertisement

Visit Smack Shack at their North Loop location in Minneapolis, and their brand new Bloomington location opening in December. For more info, visit smack-shack.com