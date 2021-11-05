Vikings Sunday tailgate recipe: Maryland crab cake sliders
(KMSP) Minneapolis - The Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at noon on FOX 9. Make this tasty mash-up recipe in honor of this week's game.
Maryland is known for their crab cakes, so we naturally had to invite Twin Cities seafood favorite Smack Shack to give us a little lesson. Chef and owner Josh Thoma cooked up this version of crab cake sliders. See full recipe below.
CRAB CAKE SLIDERS
Ingredients:
- 1 LB Lump Crab Meat
- 1 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
- 1/2 C. Mayonnaise
- 1/2 Red Bell Pepper (Small Dice)
- 1/2 Yellow Onion (Small Dice)
- 2 Scallions Chopped
- 3/4 C. Panko Breadcrumbs
- 2 TBL. Lemon Juice
- 1 TSP. dijon Mustard
- 1 Egg
- 1TBL. Butter
- 2 TSP. Kosher Salt
- Olive Oil (For Cooking)
Directions:
- Pick through crab meat and discard any shells.
- Small dice red peppers, yellow onions, and chop scallions.
- Saute' yellow onions and red peppers until soft then set aside to cool.
- In a bowl mix together your wet ingredients. (Mayo, egg, dijon and lemon juice)
- Add peppers, onions, scallions, panko breadcrumbs and salt to your wet mixture
- Gently fold your crab meat into the base mixture. (you can adjust the consistency with some more breadcrumb if the mix feels loose)
- Form the mixture into 4 oz. cakes and refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook until golden brown on each side for about 3-4 minutes.
Visit Smack Shack at their North Loop location in Minneapolis, and their brand new Bloomington location opening in December. For more info, visit smack-shack.com