Vikings Hall of Famer has ultimate man cave, FOX 9 gets a look inside

From the outside, the nondescript, industrial-style building alongside the grain elevators of southern Minnesota doesn't look like anything spectacular, not with the crude, home-made Krause parking sign.

But step inside, and that Krause name might just mean something to Vikings fans of a certain era.

Paul Krause is a National Football League Hall of Famer and Vikings legend, with more interceptions than anyone who ever stepped on the gridiron, even now, 45 years after his career ended.

"I have got a record that you know, there is nobody even close," Krause said.

Krause was a ball-hawking free safety for the Vikings in the late 1960s, straight through the entire decade of the 70s. In fact, he started all four Super Bowl losses for the team, recovering a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl IX.

In total, Krause ended his career with a staggering 81 interceptions over 16 seasons, a record of brilliance and longevity that may never be broken.

"I am proud of that," stated Krause. "And, you know, if somebody beats my record, they are a heck of a football player. And they are going to have to be a heck of a football player for a long, long time."

Krause is now in his early 80s. He recently invited FOX 9’s Paul Blume inside his spectacular man cave that he calls his home away from home, in a rural town, about 45 minutes south of the metro.

"This is a man cave I am proud of," Krause told Blume. "I saved everything. Yeah, I saved everything."

It is 12,000 square feet filled with memories, one-of-a-kind collectibles and his motorcycle, aptly named the Interceptor.

"This bike is the only bike in the world with 130 Hall of Fame names on it," reported Krause.

As he did with his 1949 Ford convertible parked nearby, Krause collected autographs from dozens and dozens of his fellow Hall of Fame winners and had them reproduced in the paint job, creating any football fan’s dream set of wheels.

"When it gets outside in the sun, it just blows up. It is a great car," Krause said of the ’49 Ford.

In another area of the space, there is a unique Vikings rat rod Krause and his buddies built in part out of a tractor and old cooker. The homemade vehicle sits beneath the Purple’s 1971 NFC Central Division championship banner that once hung in the Metrodome.

"If you came in here to look and see everything, it would take you about three days," Krause said.

Other rooms contain Vikings jerseys and photographs. Of course, Krause says, he has to have legendary quarterback Fran Tarkenton right next to Bud Grant, the greatest football coach of all time, as well as scores of autographs from across the sports universe including Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

"This man cave is unbelievable. Every time I come here, something is new," added Stu Voigt.

Voigt, is a former Krause teammate and frequent guest in what can only be described as part garage, part museum and the ultimate party venue that might rival a U.S. Bank Stadium suite.

The guys had some 70 people over to watch the Vikings last game of the regular season on five televisions, including several other former Vikings players. There is a kitchen and dining space and a classic, old scoreboard, adding to the ambiance. The only thing missing for these guys who got close several times, was something to celebrate a Vikings Super Bowl championship.

Said Voigt, "I tell my wife, I want to win one Super Bowl before we pass on to the great reward. And I think they will. They have got the right coaches and some good players. So, hopefully it will happen."

As for some perspective on Krause’s career interceptions record of 81 over 16 seasons. Consider the Vikings modern day #22, Harrison Smith. Smith has played in purple for 12 seasons, he has 34 career picks.