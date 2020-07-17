Vikings' C.J. Ham teams up with Minnesota girl selling bracelets to help Minneapolis neighborhoods

article

A Minnesota Viking joined efforts to raise money for the communities hit hard by riots following the death of George Floyd.

Friday afternoon in Rosemount, Vikings fullback C.J. Ham hosted a pop-up shop for 9-year-old Kamryn Johnson and her friends selling homemade friendship bracelets.

For more than a month, the group has been raising money by selling the bracelets with the goal to help Minneapolis communities devastated by the riots following the death of George Floyd.

"I’m not just selling bracelets but I’m helping other people," said Kamryn.

Their initiative, "Bracelets For Unity and Justice," has raised more than $130,000 and is catching the attention of some big names.

"There’s so much negativity going on in the world and to have them, have these young people come together, it’s really encouraging," said Ham. "I think that the world needs to see that."

Kamryn Johnson (FOX 9)

In Rosemount. Ham hosted a pop-up shop for the young entrepreneurs.

"It's just awesome to see how much they’ve been doing," he said. "And how involved they are, and how much love they’re getting for it and support. And we just wanted to be a part of that too."

"A lot of people try things, but I think that this was touched by God," said Kamryn's father Ron Johnson.

Ron Johnson says fundraising efforts aside, the bracelet drive continues to open up new opportunities.

"It’s helping us have conversations with people we normally wouldn’t have," he explained. "It’s just growing and growing and growing but at the end of day honestly, it’s about friendship. It’s about seeing the people and having conversations."

The group is planning to make more stops across the metro this summer. Ron Johnson, who is a contributor to FOX 9, says that proceeds will be donated to businesses and food banks in Minneapolis.