Video: Wanted convict darts into traffic to escape authorities in Minneapolis

A convicted sex offender, wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, darted through traffic across I-35W in Minneapolis on Saturday, in an attempt to get away from authorities.

Video from SafetyVid shows the man, identified by officials as Shannon Christianson, walking along the shoulder of I-35W just south of the split for I-94.

According to the Minnesota DOC, Christianson was wanted for an alleged violation of his "intensive supervised release" for a criminal sexual conduct conviction. Members of the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were called out to a transitional housing residence on Portland Avenue to arrest Christianson around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Instead, officials say, he ran out of the home and got onto the lanes of I-35W near I-94.

Traffic cam video shows officers running after Christianson onto the highway. As one officer slows traffic on I-35W, the other runs down Christianson, tackling him on the northbound curve toward the I-94 exit.

Christianson is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail.