Video: Bobo, a once-lost dog, is ecstatic when finding owner

When Anthony lost his dog Bobo, it was with the help of friends and the Memphis (Tennessee) Animal Services that the two were able to have an ecstatic, heartfelt reunion on September 12.

According to the animal hospital, Anthony is an artist who after suffering devastating events in his life, became homeless. Despite the circumstances, Anthony always kept Bobo fed. Weeks ago, Bobo was gone. Anthony called friends to help look for Bobo, and signs were posted across the city. Bobo was identified quickly at the Memphis Animal Services.

“Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again,” the hospital said.

The animal hospital neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and found out Bobo was heartworm negative. The hospital sent him back to Anthony with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, and other dog essentials.