Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood

Police in Elk River, Minnesota are reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, pet food and garbage from their yards after a black bear was caught on a home security camera wandering through a residential neighborhood over the weekend.

The bear was spotted near Windsor Park, according to the Elk River Police Department.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says when bears wander into residential areas, they are usually after food. To avoid potential conflict with bears, the DNR advises residents to check their property for attractants, such as birdseed and bird feeders, garbage, livestock feed or compost.

