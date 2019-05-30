< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. More black bear sightings reported in, around Twin Cities metro May 30 2019 10:42AM CDT 30 2019 10:42AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409832360_409827359_184125",video:"569456",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Black_bear_seen_running_through_neighbor_0_7330269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520black%2520bear%2520was%2520seen%2520running%2520through%2520a%2520neighborhood%2520in%2520Lindstrom%252C%2520Minnesota%2520Thursday%2520morning.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Black_bear_seen_running_through_neighborhood_in__569456_1800.mp4?Expires=1653838939&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bDI-NfOkO9LXYmJ9vMmiLYzGM-U",eventLabel:"Black%20bear%20seen%20running%20through%20neighborhood%20in%20Lindstrom%2C%20Minn.-409827359",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fmore-black-bear-sightings-reported-in-around-twin-cities-metro"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 11:03AM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 10:42AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 11:22AM CDT A black bear cub has been spotted several times by residents in Stillwater, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) A black bear cub has been spotted several times by residents in Stillwater, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) A black bear cub has been spotted several times by residents in Stillwater, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) A black bear cub has been spotted several times by residents in Stillwater, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) A black bear cub has been spotted several times by residents in Stillwater, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Black bears have become a frequent sight around the Twin Cities metro this spring. 

Police in Stillwater, Minnesota said Thursday that residents have reported several sightings of a bear cub, likely a year old or older, in the area.

North of the metro, a FOX 9 viewer spotted an adult black bear running through the yards of her neighborhood in Lindstrom Thursday morning. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state's black bear range has been expanding southward and westward. 

To avoid potential conflict with bears, the DNR advises residents to check their property for attractants, such as birdseed and bird feeders, garbage, livestock feed or compost. 

FOX 9 BEAR WEEK: Living with bears as their territory expands south (FOX 9)</strong> - Black bears have become a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/video-bear-3-cubs-frequenting-oak-grove-minn-area">frequent sight</a> around the Twin Cities metro this spring. </p><p>Police in Stillwater, Minnesota said Thursday that residents have reported several sightings of a bear cub, likely a year old or older, in the area.</p><p>North of the metro, a FOX 9 viewer spotted an adult black bear running through the yards of her neighborhood in Lindstrom Thursday morning. </p><p>According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state’s black bear range has been expanding southward and westward. </p><p>To <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-dnr-offers-safety-tips-as-bears-emerge-from-hibernation">avoid potential conflict</a> with bears, the DNR advises residents to check their property for attractants, such as birdseed and bird feeders, garbage, livestock feed or compost. </p><p><strong>FOX 9 BEAR WEEK:</strong> <a href="http://BEAR WEEK: Living More News Stories

Video: Invasive carp swept out of Lake Nokomis by floods, land on walking path
Some fish washed onto the running path around Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis after heavy rains caused flooding this week. Video credit: J.D. Burton
By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 01:07PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:15PM CDT

If you're out for walk or a jog around Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis this week, it's possible you'll come across a puddle of large, flopping fish obstructing your path.

At least, that's what happened to J.D. Burton, who works for the University of Minnesota. Burton posted a video on Twitter of fish swimming on the path, which was flooded from the heavy rains the metro has received lately. He also shared a photo of people casting their fishing lines into the puddle.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board spokesperson Robin Smothers identified the fish as carp—an invasive species in Lake Nokomis. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some fish washed onto the running path around Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis after heavy rains caused flooding this week. Video credit: J.D. Burton" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Invasive carp swept out of Lake Nokomis by floods, land on walking path</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 01:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're out for walk or a jog around Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis this week, it's possible you'll come across a puddle of large, flopping fish obstructing your path.</p><p>At least, that's what happened to J.D. Burton, who works for the University of Minnesota. Burton posted a video on Twitter of fish swimming on the path, which was flooded from the heavy rains the metro has received lately. He also shared a photo of people casting their fishing lines into the puddle.</p><p>Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board spokesperson Robin Smothers identified the fish as carp—an invasive species in Lake Nokomis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-plan-joe-mauer-weekend-as-team-retires-his-no-7" title="Twins plan 'Joe Mauer Weekend' as team retires his No. 7" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to striking out against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of the game on August 1, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins plan 'Joe Mauer Weekend' as team retires his No. 7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins will honor Joe Mauer with a weekend-long celebration in June as the team retires his jersey number.</p><p>Mauer, a St. Paul native, was drafted by the Twins in 2001 and spent his entire 15-year career in the Twin Cities before retiring last season.</p><p>Mauer's number seven will be retired on Saturday, June 15, but the team will first host "Prince Night" on Friday, June 14. The first 10,000 fans at the stadium that night will get a purple Prince/Twins jersey. Other fans who bought "Prince Theme Night" ticket packs will get a Twins/Prince-themed hat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/zebra-foal-born-overnight-at-como-zoo-2nd-baby-zebra-due-soon" title="Zebra foal born overnight at Como Zoo, 2nd baby zebra due soon" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A zebra foal, whose gender is still unknown, was born overnight at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Como Zoo and Conservatory)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Zebra foal born overnight at Como Zoo, 2nd baby zebra due soon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Johnson, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 12:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When zookeepers at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota arrived at work Thursday morning, they discovered a zebra foal had been born overnight. </p><p>The foal, whose sex has not been determined, was born to mom Minnie and father Ulysses. The foal was up and walking, shadowing its mom, when zookeepers arrived. </p><p>Como Zoo said the foal was not a surprise. Zookeepers knew Minnie was pregnant and would likely be giving birth sometime in the next few days. Twins plan 'Joe Mauer Weekend' as team retires his No. 7
Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to striking out against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of the game on August 1, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Posted May 30 2019 12:05PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:41PM CDT

The Minnesota Twins will honor Joe Mauer with a weekend-long celebration in June as the team retires his jersey number.

Mauer, a St. Paul native, was drafted by the Twins in 2001 and spent his entire 15-year career in the Twin Cities before retiring last season.

Mauer's number seven will be retired on Saturday, June 15, but the team will first host "Prince Night" on Friday, June 14. The first 10,000 fans at the stadium that night will get a purple Prince/Twins jersey. Other fans who bought "Prince Theme Night" ticket packs will get a Twins/Prince-themed hat.

Zebra foal born overnight at Como Zoo, 2nd baby zebra due soon
A zebra foal, whose gender is still unknown, was born overnight at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo credit: Como Zoo and Conservatory)
By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 12:14PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:35PM CDT

When zookeepers at the Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minnesota arrived at work Thursday morning, they discovered a zebra foal had been born overnight. 

The foal, whose sex has not been determined, was born to mom Minnie and father Ulysses. The foal was up and walking, shadowing its mom, when zookeepers arrived. 

Como Zoo said the foal was not a surprise. Zookeepers knew Minnie was pregnant and would likely be giving birth sometime in the next few days. The gestation period for zebras ranges from 10-12 months. (Photo credit: Stillwater Police Department) " title="BLACK BEAR CUB STILLWATER PD 2_1559233027729.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More black bear sightings reported in, around Twin Cities metro</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-invasive-carp-swept-out-of-lake-nokomis-by-floods-land-on-walking-path" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Muskies_wash_onto_running_path_near_Lake_0_7330124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Video: Invasive carp swept out of Lake Nokomis by floods, land on walking path</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/seimone-augustus-out-indefinitely-after-knee-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/seimone%20augustus_1558049083286.png_7278174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/seimone%20augustus_1558049083286.png_7278174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/seimone%20augustus_1558049083286.png_7278174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/seimone%20augustus_1558049083286.png_7278174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/seimone%20augustus_1558049083286.png_7278174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Lynx&#x20;forward&#x20;Seimone&#x20;Augustus&#x20;talks&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;season&#x20;ahead&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;departures&#x20;of&#x20;Maya&#x20;Moore&#x2c;&#x20;Lindsay&#x20;Whalen&#x20;and&#x20;Rebekkah&#x20;Brunson&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seimone Augustus out indefinitely after knee surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-plan-joe-mauer-weekend-as-team-retires-his-no-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/08/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20_1546961611815.jpg_6601702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe&#x20;Mauer&#x20;&#x23;7&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;reacts&#x20;to&#x20;striking&#x20;out&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Indians&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;ninth&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;at&#x20;Target&#x20;Field&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins plan 'Joe Mauer Weekend' as team retires his No. 7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/zebra-foal-born-overnight-at-como-zoo-2nd-baby-zebra-due-soon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Como%20Zoo%20baby%20zebra%202_1559237181216.jpg_7331148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;zebra&#x20;foal&#x2c;&#x20;whose&#x20;gender&#x20;is&#x20;still&#x20;unknown&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;overnight&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Como&#x20;Zoo&#x20;in&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Paul&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Como&#x20;Zoo&#x20;and&#x20;Conservatory&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zebra foal born overnight at Como Zoo, 2nd baby zebra due soon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/target-recalls-usb-charging-cables-fire-and-shock-hazards-could-cause-burns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/CONSUMER%20PRODUCT%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION_target%20recall%20charging%20cable_053019_1559235984435.png_7330994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/CONSUMER%20PRODUCT%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION_target%20recall%20charging%20cable_053019_1559235984435.png_7330994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/CONSUMER%20PRODUCT%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION_target%20recall%20charging%20cable_053019_1559235984435.png_7330994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/CONSUMER%20PRODUCT%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION_target%20recall%20charging%20cable_053019_1559235984435.png_7330994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/CONSUMER%20PRODUCT%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION_target%20recall%20charging%20cable_053019_1559235984435.png_7330994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target recalls USB charging cables, fire and shock hazards could cause burns</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> 