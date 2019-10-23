Video: 7-year-old Adam Thielen fan breaks down upon seeing he's out Thursday

Seven-year-old Brooklyn Donnelly expressed emotions felt by a lot of Vikings fans Wednesday.

The Coon Rapids girl was caught on video by her mother crying after watching a FOX 9 report that Thielen would be out for Thursday's game against Washington.

Her mother, Breanna Barta, said Thielen is her favorite player and Donnelly just might be his biggest fan.

She pounded the table in dismay after hearing the news before breaking down in tears. Her mother consoled her that Thielen would eventually be back, but it made little difference.