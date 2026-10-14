Victim says Lakeville man told her he wanted to kill like Dahmer: charges

article

The Brief A Lakeville man faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping after an alleged assault on Oct. 11. Logan Wayne Davis, 24, is charged in Dakota County District Court following an alleged sexual assault at his Lakeville home. Prosecutors say Davis referenced serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and described ways he wanted to kill the woman.



A victim told police that the man charged in a Lakeville sexual assault invoked Wisconsin serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, allegedly saying he "always wanted to commit murders like that," according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

Lakeville attack

What we know:

Logan Wayne Davis of Lakeville was charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping related to the incident that occurred last weekend.

The backstory:

According to the complaint, the victim was picked up by Davis from a friend's house around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The complaint states the two were "hanging out in [Davis' closet drinking] when Davis made sexual advances toward the victim. When the victim became uncomfortable and tried to leave, the complaint alleges Davis prevented her from leaving by moving her hand away from the door and blocking her path.

According to the charges, the attack escalated after she was able to escape from the closet. As she grabbed her purse and made her way back upstairs, she claims Davis pulled her hair, covered her mouth, and told her not to scream. The charges state Davis then pushed her back downstairs, locked the bedroom door, and hit the victim in the face multiple times.

The victim claims Davis then grabbed her and pushed her back into the closet and threw her phone out the window. The charges state Davis hit the victim multiple times with a belt and then threatened to kill her and her family.

What they're saying:

The charges claim Davis referenced serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer during the attack. The victim told police that Davis told her he always wanted to commit murders like that and then allegedly explained the different ways he wanted to kill her.

According to the charges, Davis then tried to choke the victim and apparently struck her with a gun in the closet. The complaint states Davis later hit the victim with an alcohol bottle.

At that point, the complaint alleges Davis sexually assaulted the victim.

Big picture view:

The complaint states that after the assault, Davis fell asleep and the victim went to get help from Davis' own mother, who was upstairs. Davis' mother went outside to get the victim's phone and took her to her friend's house.

When the victim reported the attack to police, officers say they noticed visible signs of injury on the victim, including bruises on her scalp, a bump on her head, redness and swelling around her right eye, a red mark on her neck, and bruising on her legs.

When police searched Davis' home, they say they found a replica .45-caliber gun.