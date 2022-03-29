Victim dies weeks after being attacked by robber in Minneapolis

Weeks after a brutal attack in Minneapolis, a man has died from his injuries, police reported on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue on the night of Sunday, March 6 for the attack. The victim was found unconscious in the hallway of an apartment. Police later determined the victim had been attacked and robbed.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated until his death on Tuesday. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the killing is the 16th homicide in Minneapolis in 2022.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Emmanuel Troy Davis for the robbery. He remains in custody.